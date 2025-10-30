ZAMBIA Meteorological Department Senior Meteorologist Peggy Thole says the country should expect the temperatures to continue heating up until it starts raining. Speaking on Diamond TV’s Breakfast show, Wednesday, Thole said the country was expected to have high temperatures throughout summer. “The current temperatures we are experiencing are quite normal in the summer season. Remember, this is summer and definitely it’s mostly associated with rainfall activities and also heat, but usually before the rain comes, you need to have that heat. So, what we are seeing is a general rise in temperatures. Of course, we start heating up from September, October and as we get to November, we even get more heat. So, we saw a slight reduction the other...