THE Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) has jointly charged and arrested two Zambians in connection with a fraud case involving suspected gold worth US$224,000. In a statement, Saturday, DEC Public Relations Officer Allan Tamba said Douglas Njobvu and Archie Duncan McTribouy were allegedly involved in a transaction to supply a victim with 30 kilogrammes of gold. However, he said the suspects later informed the victim that the gold was lost in transit. “The Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) in Lusaka District has jointly charged and arrested Douglas Njobvu, male aged 43, of Katuba area in Chibombo District, in his capacity as Director of a named company and Archie Duncan McTribouy, male aged 35, a resident of Rhodes Park community. The arrest is...