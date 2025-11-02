THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has approved Zesco’s application to revise electricity tariffs, marking the end of the emergency tariff structure. Customers will now experience a 46 percent reduction in the highest Emergency Tariff rate, dropping from K6.39/kWh to K3.45/kWh. In a statement, Saturday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda said this followed an application from Zesco dated October 10, 2025, for an electricity tariff adjustment, premised on the need for sustainable tariffs to replace the emergency tariffs. Banda said Zesco’s application proposed to introduce targeted measures, including two distinct residential tariffs for low-income households. “On 10th October 2025, ZESCO Limited (ZESCO) made an application for an electricity tariff adjustment premised on the need for sustainable tariffs that would replace the...