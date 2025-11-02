IK Charitable Trust has donated assorted items to the Margaret Edmond Foundation, an organisation for the differently abled in Chikupi, Lusaka Province. The donation comprised bicycles for medical deliveries, two wheelchairs, bags of mealie meal, drums, water buckets, mattresses, solar lights and school bags, among other items. IK Charitable Trust representative Professor Mitti Richard Kasopa said the donation was more than a gesture but a commitment to improve the lives of the differently abled. “As we gather here today, we celebrate the spirit of giving and kindness that defines our organisation. At IK Charitable Trust, we believe that every individual deserves access to basic necessities like healthcare, education and dignity. This donation is more than just a gesture; it’s a...