THE Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged Chama District Education Board Secretary(DEBS) Titus Mbewe for corrupt practices involving over 2 million. The Commission disclosed that Mbewe, while serving as DEBS for Mkushi District, facilitated payments of K1,4 million to Frelun commodities for the supply of white maize and ovdf K1 million to Ichikwanka Multi-Purpose Cooperative for the supply of dried beans. In a statement, Sunday, ACC Head of Corporate Communications Joseph Mwenya said Mbewe allegedly authorized full payment to the suppliers before the goods were delivered and approved by the Mkushi Council Secretary. “The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has arrested and charged a Chama District Education Board Secretary (DEBS), Mr Titus Mbewe, for Corrupt practices involving over K2,000,000.00. Mr Mbewe,...