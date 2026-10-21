PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has warned that he will take tough action against government officials who delay projects during his second term in office. President Hichilema says his interest is to serve the 21 million Zambians, rather than a few government officials. Speaking during the groundbreaking ceremony for the $1.6 billion Phase II expansion of United Capital Fertilizer, Tuesday, President Hichilema said UCF’s contribution aligns with the national target of producing 10 million tonnes of maize. “Truly, you colleagues here are responding to the Grow Zambia Agenda and this must be driven by the private sector. I think chairman Kabaghe already articulated the various targets which is 10 million tonnes of maize, three million tonnes of Soya beans, one million tonnes...