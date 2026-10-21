CHARLES Milupi says there is a lot of competition for ministerial positions and that sometimes people produce “fake” stories in the hope that they will knock out those they consider to be the competition. Milupi, who is UPND Alliance Chairperson, says he has no intention of retiring, but it is up to President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint whoever he deems fit. He adds that he would accept an offer from President Hichilema to serve in his previous ministry or any other ministry in which the President feels he can perform well. His comments follow statements circulating on social media claiming that Milupi would not be part of Cabinet due to several factors considered undesirable by President Hichilema. President Hichilema has...