TONSE Alliance Secretary General Muhabi Lungu says lawyers had requested that Brian Mundubile and his co-accused be kept in Lusaka to make it easier to consult them as they prepare arguments for their constitutional bail application. Mundubile, Makebi Zulu and 16 other treason suspects, who are being held at Mukobeko Maximum Security Facility in Kabwe, appeared in the Lusaka High Court on Monday for their constitutional bail hearing. However, the matter was adjourned to today after the State said it was not ready to proceed. In an interview, Tuesday, Lungu said the defence wanted the accused kept in Lusaka to make it easier for lawyers to consult them without travelling to Kabwe. “In the chambers, after the State said they...