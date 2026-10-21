STATE House says only “bogus” organisations can question the apprehension of a suspect who publicly called for the “assassination” of the Head of State. And Home Affairs and Internal Security Permanent Secretary Dickson Matembo has questioned why civil society organisations (CSOs) did not speak out over Emmanuel Jay Banda’s alleged human rights violations against President Hakainde Hichilema. On Sunday, a consortium of local and regional civil society organisations and human rights defenders called on the Zambian and Mozambican governments to account for the cross-border apprehension of Banda. In response to the statement, Tuesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka said no genuine human rights defender could excuse such incitement and remain credible. “State House has noted the joint statement...