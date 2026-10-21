THE latest Auditor General’s Report has revealed that 364 packs of expired renal dialysis consumables (CAPD Fluids) valued at K176,176 were issued to patients at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) and Livingstone Teaching Hospital. According to the report, 220 packs were issued at UTH Adult Hospital, while 144 were issued at Livingstone Teaching Hospital. The report revealed that on June 7, 2021, the Ministry of Health awarded a framework contract to Augusta Limited for the supply and delivery of renal dialysis consumables at a contract sum of K496,182,239. “On 7th June 2021, the Ministry of Health awarded a Framework Contract to Augusta Limited for the supply and delivery of Renal Dialysis Consumables (CAPD Fluids) at a contract sum of US$22,013,409...