FORMER Energy minister Yamfwa Mukanga says the country should brace itself for possible loadshedding due to reduced water allocations for power generation at Lake Kariba. Mukanga’s remarks come after the Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) disclosed that it had reduced the water allocation for power generation at Lake Kariba from 36 million cubic metres in 2026 to 23 million cubic metres in 2027, citing forecasts of below-normal rainfall associated with El Niño conditions. Reacting to the development in an interview, Mukanga urged government to implement proactive measures to mitigate the potential power deficit instead of waiting for El Niño conditions to affect the country again. “I think if you look at the allocation, 36 to 23 means a reduction of almost...