STATE House says President Hakainde Hichilema has not delayed appointing the remaining Cabinet ministers, arguing that government is still functioning despite their absence. Recently, political analyst Dr Euston Chiputa urged President Hichilema to quickly appoint the remaining Cabinet ministers, warning that further delays could affect government programmes over the next five years. The concerns arise from the fact that President Hichilema has so far appointed only four ministers following his re-election in August, leaving several ministerial positions vacant. This is despite Parliament having resumed sitting and the national budget set to be presented soon. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, State House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka dismissed suggestions of delays in appointing ministers, stressing that government programmes had continued without...