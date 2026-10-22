HEALTH Minister Prof Roma Chilengi says government will embark on appointments and promotions of health workers serving in acting positions to ensure a motivated workforce. Meanwhile, Prof Chilengi says the rapid increase in mining activities in North-Western Province has created a need for government to improve healthcare services in the area, particularly in view of pollution concerns. Speaking during the 48th Combined Copperbelt Nurses and Midwives Graduation Ceremony in Ndola, Tuesday, Prof Chilengi said government was working to improve health services by constructing new health facilities that meet international standards. He said President Hakainde Hichilema’s planned recruitment of 40,000 health workers would help improve access to healthcare services while creating employment opportunities for trained health personnel. “The President of the...