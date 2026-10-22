NIGERIA’S Director for Investment Promotion at the Ministry of Steel Development, Ime Ekrikpo, has warned that Africa risks being locked out of premium markets if it continues to produce minerals needed for the global energy transition using carbon-intensive energy. Ekrikpo adds that African countries must emulate Zambia, which is already installing 1,000 megawatts of solar power. Ekrikpo further says Africa must use its mineral wealth to build industries instead of exporting raw materials. Recently, President Hakainde Hichilema announced that Zambia had attained its 1,000-megawatt solar generation target for 2026, as the country pushes to diversify away from drought-vulnerable hydropower. Speaking during the ongoing Mining and Investment Insaka, Wednesday, Ekrikpo said Africa must avoid repeating the mistakes made with crude oil,...