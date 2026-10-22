FORMER Justice minister Given Lubinda says Emmanuel Jay Banda must be subjected to the due process of the law like any other citizen. Lubinda adds that any arrested person must be presented before a court of law within 48 hours. Police on Friday confirmed the apprehension of the former Petauke Central MP, who escaped from lawful custody in August 2024 while receiving treatment at Chipata General Hospital. Last Thursday, impeccable sources told News Diggers that a joint task force of State security agents had captured Banda in Mozambique on Wednesday night and managed to bring him into Zambia. Reacting to the arrest in an interview, recently, Lubinda said Banda was amenable to the law like any other Zambian. “I don’t...