THE Livingstone Tourism Association has congratulated Princess Kasune on her appointment as Tourism Minister, saying the association is ready to discuss the challenges facing the industry and explore practical solutions.

In a statement issued, Wednesday, by its chairperson Paul Mupinde, the Livingstone Tourism Association (LTA) said it would work closely with Kasune to position Livingstone as Zambia’s premier holiday destination and contribute towards achieving the national target of five million tourist arrivals by 2031.

He added that the LTA recognised tourism as a key driver of the Grow Zambia Agenda, with significant potential to create jobs, stimulate local enterprises, attract investment and ensure that communities benefited meaningfully from the tourism value chain.

“The Livingstone Tourism Association warmly congratulates Hon. Princess Kasune, MP, on her appointment as Minister of Tourism and wishes her every success in this important role. As the representative body for tourism businesses in Livingstone, both large and small, the LTA remains committed to constructive engagement with government. We are open to dialogue with the Honourable Minister and her ministry to discuss the challenges facing the industry and explore practical solutions that strengthen the business environment, improve destination competitiveness and support sustainable tourism growth,” said Mupinde.

“Through meaningful collaboration, stronger private-sector participation and a shared commitment to sustainable destination development, Livingstone can further establish itself as a preferred holiday destination while contributing to national economic growth and the achievement of the 2031 tourism target. The association looks forward to a productive partnership with the Honourable Minister in advancing Zambia’s tourism agenda for the benefit of businesses, local authorities and the nation as a whole”.