THE Zambia Revenue Authority says pursuant to the Value Added Tax (Exemption Amendment) Order, No. 105 of 2021, booklets and newspapers have been removed from the list of exempt items. The Authority adds that effective 1st January 2022, VAT is now chargeable at 16 percent on Booklets and Newspapers whether in electronic form (soft copy) or printed form (hard copy). We support the work that the Revenue Authority does and we understand that in the absence of tax collection, there can be no development as government depends on this income…...



