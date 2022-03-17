YESTERDAY we shared an opinion that for the IDC to be successful, we need a board that does not have unquestionable presidential powers. We said we need the President sitting on the Council of Ministers instead to supervise the IDC board and we also need relevant ministries involved in the Council of Ministers to drive the agenda in accordance with the economic reform programme. Right now there are three key ministries that have been created. The Green Economy, Small and Medium Enterprises as well as the Science and Technology Ministry…....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.