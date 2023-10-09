FOLLOWING our editorial comment in which we explained the background that led to the removal of Mutembo Nchito from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions, a couple of readers have written to us, pointing out what they think we ignored. One of the concerns raised is that former chief Justice Mathew Ngulube did indeed recuse himself during the tribunal hearing, and this writer wondered why that was not highlighted. We are glad that people have followed our analysis of this matter which has resulted in the State agreeing to compensate the former DPP for his unconstitutional removal from office. The concern raised by our reader is important because that was the main complaint by the former DPP. His issue…...



