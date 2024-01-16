LUSAKA has recorded about three key incidences of gun violence within a space of one month. Two of these incidences happened at drinking places or night clubs. Police have recorded reports of one patron shooting another in full view of onlookers, much to the terror of innocent civilians. This alarming surge in gun-related incidents within our Capital City cast a shadow over the sense of peace and security that every Zambian should rightfully enjoy. For many years, our country has been renowned for its peace and friendliness. This is one of very few countries in the world where we citizens are free to walk or drive around at any hour without much fear of being shot at by assailants. For…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.