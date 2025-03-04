President Hakainde Hichilema during the signing ceremony of the US$491.75 Millenium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Zambia Farm to Market grant between the United States of America and the Zambia government.

ONE of our best editorial opinions in the years of our existence was published on August 25th, a day after the inauguration of a newly elected President Hakainde Hichilema. It was under the headline “How to avoid State Capture; advice to HH, UPND”. (Link: shorturl.at/4Z8da) If we had a way, we would be publishing that opinion every day to ensure that all our elected leaders and public servants read it. In that opinion, we advised our newly elected leaders that among several factors that had led to the destruction of the Patriotic Front was a governance pitfall called State Capture. We stated that victims of State Capture don’t notice when they are being captured because they are usually close friends...