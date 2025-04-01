Continuation… To begin with, Given admitted receiving money as a minister from Chinese entities that had no business giving a Zambian minister money. He tried to explain that the money was given to him as a loan but his story did not add up. It also implicated Gulam Patel, who must have been dealing with him in fertilizer matters as minister of agriculture. Given’s attempts to intimidate this newspaper backfired terribly. He used the money that he got from those Chinese to buy property in Forest 27. Another PF government scandal which is yet to be properly investigated and the culprits brought to book. Mr Lubinda admitted getting government tenders as a minister without ever disclosing his interests in the...



