Yesterday’s 2-0 defeat to South Africa may have come at just the right time, not because it was acceptable, but because it serves as a timely and urgent warning that the Copper Queens are not ready for the 2025 WAFCON. Zambia’s women’s national team has become a symbol of pride for our country. With global stars like Barbra Banda, who is arguably the best striker in the world, and Racheal Kundananji, a winger of electrifying pace and skill, the Copper Queens have scaled the heights of African football. Among their achievements we can count a historic World Cup appearance, and back-to-back Olympic qualifications which captured the imagination of fans at home and abroad. But recently, something has changed. The magic...