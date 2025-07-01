THE move by Parliament to adopt a motion urging the government to develop a policy and legal framework for regulating the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) raises a serious point for debate. As highlighted by Solwezi East MP Alex Katakwe and seconded by Kanyama MP Monty Chinkuli, the country finds itself at a critical juncture where innovation must be harnessed responsibly, and the risks associated with unchecked AI usage must be addressed. The concerns raised in the National Assembly are valid. The potential for job displacement, particularly in informal sectors like printing and photocopying, speaks to a broader fear that AI, if not carefully integrated into our economy, may widen the inequality gap. Honourable Chinkuli’s emphasis on the livelihoods of...