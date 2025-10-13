THERE is an old belief that politics is a dirty game, but what makes it dirty is not politics itself, it is the character of those we have allowed to dominate it. Politics becomes dirty when it is left to the corrupt, the selfish, and the unprincipled. The development of any country begins with the credibility and integrity of those who seek political office. It must therefore please every well-meaning Zambian to learn that State Counsel John Sangwa, one of the most respected constitutional lawyers in the country, has decided to take the bold step of leaving his lucrative and illustrious law career to pursue national leadership. This is the kind of moral courage our politics has been yearning for....