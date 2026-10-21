There is a difference between freedom of speech and an anarchist preaching seditious and treasonous messages. We respect the organisations that are defending the rights of the former Petauke Central member of parliament, Mr Emmanuel Jay Banda, but we respectfully argue that before rights, there are laws. In fact, laws are what give birth to rights. Without laws, rights are nothing. In this regard, it is important to look at what laws and how many laws the suspect broke using his so-called rights. Zambians will remember that Mr Jay Jay Banda is not new to controversy. He had been convicted for urinating into the mouth of a journalist whom he poured petrol on in an attempt to burn him alive....