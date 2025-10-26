On October 24, Zambia kicks off the two-day football tournament “Play for Road Safety” – an event that combines the energy of the game with a powerful social mission: raising awareness about road safety. As a key sponsor, 1xBet proudly takes part in this important initiative, supporting not only the sporting event itself but also the broader cause of promoting safer roads in Zambia. The tournament runs from October 24 to 25 as part of the country’s Independence Day celebrations and is implemented in collaboration with local organizations working on road safety awareness.

“We believe football is more than just a sport. It’s a universal language that helps us address serious issues. Every goal scored sends a message – life is precious, and road safety matters,” – commented representatives of 1xBet.

Football, Fans & Prizes – What to Expect from the Tournament

“Play for Road Safety” features amateur football matches between community teams and takes place in a vibrant, festive atmosphere – complete with music, fan zones, prizes, and interactive experiences.

A highlight of the event is the 1xBet promo zone with “Wheel of Fortune”, where every participant who deposits 100 ZMW or more gets a chance to win one of many guaranteed prizes, including:

• Reflective safety vests

• Sunglasses

• Fan caps

• Energy drinks

• Gifts of 100 ZMW

In addition, all registered participants will receive fan packs – including whistles and poppers – to boost the spirit of unity and celebration at the event.

1xBet: Supporting Road Safety in Zambia

1xBet, an international brand – is focusing not only on exciting sports action, but also on its commitment to social responsibility. The brand’s involvement in “Play for Road Safety” is part of a larger commitment. Through its long-term ongoing Safety on the Road campaign, 1xBet promotes responsible behavior for drivers and pedestrians with a variety of tools – from educational content and social media campaigns to on-the-ground activations and community partnerships.

In Zambia, where traffic accidents remain one of the leading causes of injury and fatality, the campaign aims to reach drivers and pedestrians alike – using the universal appeal of sport to spark real change.

“Road safety is a team game. And each of us is a player. This tournament is another step toward making that responsibility part of everyday life,” – the 1xBet team emphasized.

The support of the “Play for Road Safety” tournament is just one example of how 1xBet is integrating social responsibility into its work in Zambia. Supporting sports, education, culture, and charitable initiatives is part of the brand’s strategy to strengthen its relationship with local communities.

A Game with a Purpose

The tournament will run through October 25, and it is expected that over 1,000 players and fans will take part in just two days. The prize zone will be active non-stop, and tournament highlights will be featured across social media – with photos, videos, and participant reactions.“Play for Road Safety” is more than just a football tournament. It’s an event that brings together play, community, and care for the future.

Join the movement. Visit the 1xBet promo zone and try your luck in a "Wheel of Fortune". Support the Road Safety message.

