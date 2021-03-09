Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) president Chabuka Kawesha speaks to journalists at Parliament Building shortly after Finance Minister Dr Bwalya Ng’andu presented the 2021 national budget on September 25, 2020 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

THE International Monetary Fund should relax the criteria it uses to lend financial resources and instead yield favourable terms and conditions for Zambia to qualify for a bailout package because the country is in an economic crisis, says ZACCI president Chabuka Kawesha. And Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) economist Dr Gabriel Pollen says the upcoming August 12 polls are not a determining factor in the ongoing bailout negotiations because all the IMF is concentrating on is fiscal management, debt contraction and sustainability. On Thursday, a team from the...