UPND president Hakainde Hichilema says his party is so geared to tackle Zambia’s debt that it has already commenced negotiations with some lenders who have agreed to reduce the country’s debt up to 20 percent. Action Aid Zambia recently challenged political parties to make debt a campaign issue for the country, demanding that the political office seekers must explain how they would resolve the problem. In an interview, Hichilema said the PF could not solve the debt crisis because they created it. “First and foremost, who has accrued this debt,...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.