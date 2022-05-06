BANKERS Association of Zambia chief executive officer Leonard Mwanza says there is need for enhanced financial literacy as the nation contemplates partial pension withdrawals, arguing that beneficiaries should be educated on the consequences of doing that. In an interview, Thursday, Mwanza said enhanced financial literacy would help beneficiaries get ready for what would come so that they could make informed choices. “So all these reforms they should look at ‘are people really ready to manage lump sum payments’? What will happen for those that may squander their money in their…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.