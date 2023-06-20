THE Food Reserve Agency (FRA) has announced that it has with immediate effect halted the selling of maize to millers, grain traders, or any member of the public. In a statement, Monday, FRA Public Relations Coordinator John Chipandwe said the decision had been arrived at following the stable supply of the commodity on the market. “The Food Reserve Agency (FRA) wishes to inform the public that it is no longer selling maize to millers, grain traders or any member of the public with immediate effect. In this regard, the agency wishes to urge millers, grain traders, and any clients interested in buying maize to buy the commodity directly from farmers or the open market as the crop is currently readily…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.