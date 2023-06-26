THE Millers Association of Zambia (MAZ) has called on stakeholders in the agriculture sector to invest in maize storage facilities, saying the country has a deficit in terms of such kind of infrastructure. Government has on several occasions advised millers to buy and store their own maize, with FRA Board Chairperson Kelvin Hambwezya recently saying the agency won’t be providing warehouse services for millers and other traders. In an interview, MAZ president Andrew Chintala said there was need to admit that the country had a storage deficit. “In as much as being dependent on FRA, I admit that there could be one or two of those millers that have challenges in terms of the storage capacities. But if you look…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.