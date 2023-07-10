FINANCE and National Planning Minister Dr Situmbeko Musokotwane says African countries at the 2023 IMF and World Bank Africa Caucus in Cape Verde are looking at ways they can be helped in terms of indebtedness. Speaking on the sidelines of the 2023 IMF and World Bank Africa Caucus, Friday, Dr Musokotwane said although Zambia had made progress in terms of its indebtedness, some African countries still lagged behind. “We are in Cape Verde, we are here to meet as an African group, called a Caucus, African Caucus of the World Bank and IMF. As we have always said before, we are shareholders of both the World Bank and the IMF, together with all the other countries, in fact, most countries…...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.