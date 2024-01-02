POLICE say during this year’s New Year holiday, the country recorded 262 Road Traffic Accidents (RTAs) in which 16 persons were killed. In a statement, Tuesday, Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Lusaka Province recorded the highest number of accidents followed by Copperbelt Province. “During this year’s new year holiday, a total number of 262 road traffic accidents were recorded countrywide. 16 were recorded as fatal road traffic accidents in which 16 persons were killed as follows: Central six, Lusaka five, Luapula two, while Copperbelt, Eastern and Northern recorded one case each. 40 were serious injury road traffic accidents in which 67 persons were seriously injured, 39 were slight injury road traffic accidents in which 56 persons were slightly injured…...



