ZESCO Spokesperson Matongo Maumbi says the power utility company is engaging individual mines to appreciate their respective power needs in order to understand how much electricity supply it will cut from the mining sector amid load-shedding. Announcing the commencement of load-shedding recently, Zesco Managing Director Victor Mapani revealed that as a way of mitigating the current 700MW power deficit, the company would withdraw not less than 250MW from the mines. In an interview, Maumbi said Zesco would propose to import power on behalf of the mines. “We did meet with the mines and the Chamber of Mines so the conclusion was that since the mines have individual needs, we need not to engage them as a group. So we did...



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.