AGRICULTURE Minister Mtolo Phiri says the next maize plantation under the Early Maize Programme will be in October, after contracted commercial farmers harvest their wheat. Recently, the Food Reserve Agency (FRA) disclosed that 6,080.73 metric tonnes of non-genetically modified grade A white maize had been delivered to the agency by commercial farmers that were contracted to grow maize under the Early Maize Programme. In an interview, Mtolo explained that the programme had been designed in such a manner that the maize grown under the initiative should not intersect with the naturally dried grain. “We have a time frame on which this maize which is being harvested has to be given to FRA, we don’t want it to intersect with the...



