FIRST Quantum Minerals’ latest Tax Transparency and Contributions to Government Report has revealed that the firm contributed over US$727.8 million to the country’s economy in 2023. And FQM Country Manager Dr Godwin Beene says his firm is proud of its continued significant contributions to the Zambian economy and local communities. In a statement, Thursday, FQM stated that in 2023, FQM’s Kansanshi contributed US$153.3 million, while FQM Trident contributed US$263 million in taxes and royalties among other FQM mining operations. According to the statement, the mine’s net contributions to ZRA in 2023 amounted to US$264.5 million and a further US$80.1 million in payroll taxes. “First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency and sustainable development in Zambia by announcing...



