THE Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) has revealed that cost of living for May 2024 increased by K352.87. According to JCTR, the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) for the month under review rose to K10,701.13 from K10,348.08 in April 2024. In a statement, Friday, JCTR Social and Economic Development Programme Officer Lukwesa Musonda attributed the increment to increased prices of charcoal and tomatoes. “During the month of May, the Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection (JCTR) observed a rise in the Basic Needs and Nutrition Basket (BNNB) survey which now stands at K10, 701.13, representing a K352.87 increase in the total basket compared to the month of April. The increase in the basket was due to the observed increase...



