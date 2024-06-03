PROFESSOR Clive Chirwa wants to know the whereabouts of the $120 million Eurobond that was pumped into Zambia Railways (ZRL) when he was at the helm of the institution. The UK-based engineer says he doesn’t identify himself as a former ZRL Chief Executive Officer because he was fired just three months into the job. In an interview, Prof Chirwa said he left the money in the ZRL account after he was fired. “Yes, they had pumped in 120 million dollars, is that Euro? I can’t remember if it’s dollars or Euro but I think it’s Euro. They gave it to Zambia Railways, it was in the bank but what I did not realize was that that money was not intended...



