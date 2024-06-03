CNMC Luanshya Copper Mines Corporate Affairs Manager Sydney Chileya says water from Shaft 28 has been certified for discharge into rivers, hence the commencement of the dewatering process. Chileya told News Diggers that the pumping stations were equipped with stabilisation points for treating water before its discharge. “You can’t commence pumping if the water hasn’t been certified. But you understand that water is sitting in a channel spanning about seven kilometres and depth is roughly about one kilometre so it is 1000 metres deep. So, you pump and you have to do assurance tests as you go down so the idea is probably every 100 meters you have to do an assurance test. The pumping stations are designed in such...



