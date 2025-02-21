WORLD Bank Country Director Nathan Belete says government must strengthen its efforts in supporting a private sector led economic growth if it is to achieve meaningful poverty reduction. Speaking during the launch of the Zambia Poverty and Equity Assessment report for the period 2010-2022, Thursday, Belete noted that the increase in urban poverty incidence had been the main driver for the increase in extreme poverty from 2015 to 2022. “The most important takeaway from the report is the urgency of restoring Zambia’s poverty reduction trajectory, while acknowledging that the underlying barriers are long-standing and require sustained policy response. It is our hope that the data and analysis presented in the report will help the government in their planning as they...



