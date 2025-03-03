MINISTER of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe says there is no evidence of minerals such as copper or gold in Lusaka’s Chunga compound. And Kabuswe says government is constructing two market centres in Mumbwa and Rufunsa meant to provide a ready market for artisanal and small-scale miners involved in gold mining. Last week, there was a digging frenzy in Lusaka’s Chunga compound after a group of residents dug up the surface of a gravel road because they were convinced that they had found valuable minerals beneath the surface. But according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Mines, Sunday, Kabuswe clarified that after a careful assessment, the deposit found in Chunga had been deemed non-economically viable for exploitation...



