NEW Heritage Party president Chishala Kateka says the production of adult films by youths in the country is an indication of leadership failure in all spheres of life. Meanwhile, Kateka says cyber laws cannot prevent this behaviour by youths. In an interview, Saturday, Kateka said the nation had failed economically by not providing employment to the youths. “These things are all interconnected; it just shows you where we are as a nation. We have failed economically. Therefore, we are not providing employment to our people. We have failed culturally. We are caught between the west and our tradition. We have failed spiritually. So there are a lot of things that are speaking to this problem that you are seeing manifesting....