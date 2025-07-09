THERE is no other political party in Zambia which has members that know how to rule a country other than PF, says Party Acting president Given Lubinda. And Lubinda says citizens are now suffering because they voted for the UPND government in 2021, who lied that they would solve the country’s problems. Speaking when he addressed Kalulushi residents ahead of the Ngweshi Ward by-election, Monday, Lubinda urged electorates to vote for the Tonse Alliance candidate, Wisdom Simwanza, in honour of former president Edgar Lungu. “You are suffering because they were lying to you during campaigns in 2021. On the 10th of July [2025], let’s vote for Wisdom [Simwanza]. I know that thieves want to buy voter’s cards from you. Don’t...