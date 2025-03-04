MULTICHOICE Zambia has announced that it will increase prices for its DStv and GOtv bouquets effective April 1, 2025. MultiChoice says the adjustment will allow it to continue delivering quality entertainment experience that delights its customers. According to a statement issued recently, DStv Premium subscribers would now be required to pay K1,670, while GOtv Supa+ subscribers would be paying K720. “Dear Subscriber, please note that MultiChoice will implement a price adjustment on its DStv and GOtv packages effective 1st April 2025 as below: DSTV BOUQUETS Premium – K1,670, Compact Plus – K1,090, Compact – K720, Family – K485, Access – K255, DStv Lite – K165. GOTV BOUQUETS GOtv Supa+ – K720, GOtv Supa – K435, GOtv Max – K355, GOtv...



