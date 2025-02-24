THE Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, through the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD), says it has noted a Tropical Low-Pressure System over the Mozambique channel. MET says this tropical low-pressure system is projected to be around the Mozambique channel until March 5, 2025, adding that during this period, Zambia is forecast to experience widespread rainfall activities. In a weather alert dated February 24, 2025, valid until March 5, 2025, MET stated that the weather system was responsible for the heavy rains being observed especially over the southern half of Zambia. “The Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, through the Zambia Meteorological Department (ZMD) has noted a Tropical Low-Pressure System over the Mozambique channel. The Tropical Low-Pressure System is currently having...



