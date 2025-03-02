ZAMSTATS has disclosed that the country recorded a trade deficit of K0.3 billion in January 2025 compared to the deficit of K3.3 billion recorded in December 2024. ZamStats Acting Statistician General Sheila Mudenda says the Revised Census Summary Report provides the final population figures. Speaking during the monthly bulletin dissemination on Thursday, Mudenda revealed that exports mainly comprising domestically produced goods, decreased from K27.0 billion in December 2024 to K26.0 billion in January 2025. “The country recorded a trade deficit of K0.3 billion in January 2025 compared to the deficit of K3.3 [bn] recorded in December 2024. Exports mainly comprising domestically produced goods, decreased by 3.9 per cent from K27.0 billion in December 2024 to K26.0 billion in January 2025....



