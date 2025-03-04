THE Emerald and Semi-Precious Minerals Association of Zambia (ESMAZ) says if sustained, the 15 per cent export duty on emeralds would have resulted in smuggling of precious stones. And Federation of Small-Scale Miners Association of Zambia Information and Publicity Secretary Fabian Chewe has urged government to establish a fund that will support small scale mining operations. Speaking when he featured on Diamond TVs Costa programme on Sunday, ESMAZ president Victor Kalesha said gemstone players, especially small ones, would have resorted to illegal export of emeralds if the 15 per cent duty had been maintained. “I think what could have led to the smuggling of stones would have been if this 15 per cent was sustained. If it was kept this...



