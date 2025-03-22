WORLD Bank Vice President for East and Southern Africa, Dr Victoria Kwakwa, has expressed optimism about Zambia’s economic future, stating that the country’s prospects look promising. Speaking on ZNBC’s “Special Interview” on Thursday, Dr Kwakwa emphasised the need for Zambia to draw lessons from the recent drought to strengthen its energy mix and water management strategies. Dr Kwakwa urged Zambia to use the drought crisis as an opportunity to build resilience, particularly in energy and agriculture. “I think lessons have been taken from this drought, there is a saying that you should never waste a crisis, it is painful but you have to make it work for you so that when it emerges again you are in a better position...



