THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has maintained the pump prices of petrol, kerosene and jet A-1, while reducing the price of diesel for April by K2.31. The ERB says as the Tazama Open Access takes full effect today, April 1, 2025, premiums on diesel may change on a monthly basis, subject to the competitive bidding process. Meanwhile, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda says Zesco will this week inform the nation regarding whether there can be a revision in the power supply. Speaking at a press briefing, Monday, Banda said petrol prices remained at K34.98 per liter, kerosene at K29.56 and jet A-1 at K32.51, while diesel was adjusted downwards from K32.54 per liter to K30.23 per liter. “As Open Access...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here